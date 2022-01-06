ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Thursday: Unemployment Claims, Trade Deficit, ISM Services

 3 days ago

• At 8:30 AM ET, The initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. Initial claims were 198 thousand last week. • At 8:30 AM, Trade Balance report for November from the Census Bureau....

WKBN

US average long-term mortgage rates rise

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low.
WASHINGTON, DC
AFP

US ends 2021 with disappointing job growth ahead of Omicron surge

The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. "Last year ended with fewer new positions being created than expected, but the headline payroll number really should not be the focus of attention," economist Joel Naroff said. 
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Cheddar News

Despite Lower Than Expected December Jobs Report, Some Positive Economic Signs

According to the Labor Department December report, the U.S added 199,000 jobs as opposed to the more than 400,000 that had been expected. William M. Rodgers III, vice president and director of the Institute for Economic Equality at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, joined Cheddar's Baker Machado to talk about the state of the economy and noted that, despite the miss, the drop-off in the unemployment rate signaled to him that the economy is moving in the right direction. "There was an upward revision of about 100,000, a little more than 100,000, for the months of October and November, so, again, I'm not as worried or looking at this as negative as you all are," Rodgers added. He also noted the next three months would likely see slower growth due to the winter but stated that it would remain in a positive direction.
ECONOMY
calculatedriskblog.com

Comments on December Employment Report

This graph shows permanent job losers as a percent of the pre-recession peak in employment through the report today. (ht Joe Weisenthal at Bloomberg). This data is only available back to 1994, so there is only data for three recessions. In December, the number of permanent job losers decreased to...
RETAIL
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
deltanews.tv

Mississippi unemployment claims rise slightly

(The Center Square) – New unemployment compensation claims rose slightly across the country last week, and Mississippi is not bucking that trend. The U.S. Department of Labor released its latest Unemployment Compensation Claims report, which showed an increase of 7,000 new claims filed across the country the week ending Jan. 1, pushing the grand total to 207,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
calculatedriskblog.com

December Employment Report: 199 thousand Jobs, 3.9% Unemployment Rate

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 199,000 in December, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment continued to trend up in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, in manufacturing, in construction, and in transportation and warehousing. ... The...
ECONOMY
masonwebtv.com

Initial and Continued Unemployment Claims Increase

Regular initial claims increased by 1,826 to a total of 7,490. As with the previous 4-week moving average, the increase is likely due to seasonal layoffs, primarily in the construction and agriculture industries. Regular continued claims increased by 3,713 to a total of 49,848. The increase in initial claims is...
MASON COUNTY, WA

