OU women's basketball: No. 12 ranked Iowa State snaps No. 23 Sooners' nine-game win streak

By Associated Press
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

NORMAN — Emily Ryan scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists, Ashley Joens had 17 points and 13 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season and No. 12 Iowa State beat No. 23 Oklahoma 81-71 on Wednesday night to snap the Sooners' nine-game winning streak.

Iowa State closed the third quarter on a 16-7 run, with two 3-pointers from Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, to build a 66-52 lead. The Cyclones shot 55% from the field in the quarter, led by Ryan’s 5-of-6 shooting for 11 points.

Oklahoma started the fourth on an 8-0 run with six straight points from Madi Williams. But Iowa State scored 10 of the next 13 points, highlighted by Ryan's three-point play to tie her career high of 21.

Beatriz Jordao added 15 points and Morgan Kane scored 10 for Iowa State (13-1, 2-0 Big 12). Joens, averaging 20.6 points per game and 9.6 rebounds, secured her 39th career double-double.

'This team has something so special': How have Sooners been able to stay hot despite several key injuries?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPKk2_0ddzchvp00

Oklahoma scored the first eight points game, but Iowa State also scored eight straight, spanning the first-quarter break, to take its first lead at 23-21. The Cyclones added an 11-0 run, with five points from Joens, for an 11-0 point lead with 2:56 left, and Joens beat the halftime buzzer with a layup for a 41-34 lead. Freshman Kelbie Washington led Oklahoma with all 11 of her points coming in the opening half.

Williams had 26 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma (12-2, 1-1), which entered ranked second in the nation averaging 89.7 points per game. Washington added 11 points and Taylor Robertson, averaging 19.5 points per game, was held to eight points.

It was the Sooners' longest win streak since the 2008-09 Final Four team won 20 straight.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU women's basketball: No. 12 ranked Iowa State snaps No. 23 Sooners' nine-game win streak

