The case for Vic Fangio

Broncos QB Drew Lock told the media that he is focused on the Week 18 game against the Chiefs and not his future. “I do know my future is playing a game this week and that’s my No. 1 priority right now. I know it’s not a narrative in our locker room; it might be out there in the cyberworld, but this win would mean no more than another win,” Lock said, via the Associated Press. “I mean, every single Sunday you go out there and everything you do, how you eat, how you sleep, when you come in, how many films you watch, all are pushed toward a win. And a win in this league, it’s not easy to do, obviously. You know, I think I’d be just as excited about a win this week as I’d have been last week.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO