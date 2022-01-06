ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump

News in brief this evening: Top stories from Jan. 5

By LEAH WILLINGHAM, REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at what was popular today, Jan. 5. Hang on! Truck teeters off cliff in terrifying video. Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112. By LEAH WILLINGHAM and REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press. Updated 7 hrs ago. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawrence N....

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

AP News Digest 3:35 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————- TOP STORIES —————————-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDIA-DEJA-VU — Coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant are rocketing through India, prompting the federal government and states to swiftly reintroduce a string of restrictions. By Sheikh Saaliq. SENT: 740 words, photos.HARRY REID MEMORIAL — The late U.S. Sen. Harry...
WORLD
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Global

JAN. 1 - 7, 2022From Orthodox Christians celebration of Christmas Mass, to New Year's fireworks lighting up the skies globally, to U.S. President Joe Biden s plea for democracy on the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by supporters to then-President Donald Trump in Washington this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York Follow AP visual journalism: ...
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
New York State
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Nets#Ap Economics#Ap Oldest#Covid#Omicron#Ap Grammys#Ap Fed
Vice

QAnon Shaman Celebrated Jan. 6 in Prison With a Wild New Conspiracy Theory

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. A year after one of the worst attacks on democracy the nation has seen since the Civil War, the QAnon community marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection by celebrating the “peaceful patriots” who stormed the Capitol, calling for “generals” to run the country, and spreading even more outrageous conspiracies about “breakaway civilizations” living underground.
ARTnews

M+ Closes Amid Hong Kong Covid Concerns, Kevin Beasley Grows New Orleans Garden, and More: Morning Links for January 7, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST UPDATES. In the New York Times, writer Siddhartha Mitter checked in with Kevin Beasley in New Orleans. After being invited to participate in the Prospect triennial there, Beasley acquired land, and he is transforming it into a multifarious public garden. “I could argue that it’s a sculpture, the entire thing,” he said. “But that debate is less significant than what the thing is actually doing.” In Interview, Rachel Small chatted with Judy Chicago about her current show at Nina Johnson in Miami, which includes new glassworks. Regrettably, one broke on its way to the gallery. “Glass breaks,” Chicago said. “It’s just part of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer Plessy
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Congressman's memoir corrected to remove reporter criticism

The publisher of a memoir by Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona is correcting a passage about a deadly Iraq War battle that falsely alleged that Ellen Knickmeyer, the Baghdad bureau chief for the Washington Post at the time and now with The Associated Press, had reported his whole platoon had been lost.“They Called Us ‘Lucky’: The Life and Afterlife of the Iraq War’s Hardest Hit Unit,” co-written by Gallego and Jim DeFelice, was published last November by the HarperCollins Publishers imprint William Morrow. Gallego, a Democrat first elected in 2014, is a Marine Corps veteran who was deployed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
North Platte Telegraph

News in brief this evening: Top stories from Dec. 28

Watch Now: Last US slave ship may hold DNA, and more of today's top videos. Girl died in her mom's arms in LA shooting, had dreams of being an engineer. By STEFANIE DAZIO, CHRISTOPHER WEBER and MORGAN LEE, Associated Press. Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the girl killed by police at an LA...
NEW JERSEY STATE
North Platte Telegraph

News in brief this evening: Top stories from Dec. 30

Here are some of the top trending headlines from today, Dec. 30. Watch now: Finnish man blows up Tesla over $22.6K repair bill. What would make a driver mad enough to dynamite his own Tesla? For Tuomas Katainen of Finland, it was a $22,600 repair bill. spotlight AP. Ghislaine Maxwell...
TWITTER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

News in brief this evening: Top stories from Dec. 28

Watch Now: Last US slave ship may hold DNA, and more of today's top videos. Girl died in her mom's arms in LA shooting, had dreams of being an engineer. By STEFANIE DAZIO, CHRISTOPHER WEBER and MORGAN LEE, Associated Press. Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the girl killed by police at an LA...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy