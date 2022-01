Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion over on RAW, but he will be on SmackDown this week. We will have to see what happens as Roman Reigns is cleared to compete once again. According to Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ segment will kick off SmackDown this week. The planned main event will be the New Day vs Usos street fight for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO