So far, Lena and Shin haven't met, but the chemistry in their dialogue was obvious in the first cour. 86 anime has a bit of an odd pace and structure that will likely make much more sense we can binge the whole season 1 at once. The first cour, is much more focused on Lena's journey, from a well-intentioned but rather misled Handler, to a true advocate for the young 86 soldiers. The second, on the other hand, is all about Shin, who hasn't recovered enough to be fully interested in living.

