Donald Trump

News in brief this evening: Top stories from Jan. 5

By LEAH WILLINGHAM, REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press
 3 days ago
Here's a look at what was popular today, Jan. 5.

Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112

  • By LEAH WILLINGHAM and REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press
  • Updated 7 hrs ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died on Wednesday at the age of 112.

US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight omicron

  • By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE - Associated Press
  • Updated 5 hrs ago

The U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they're eligible, to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron mutant that's ripping through the country.

8 children, 2 mothers among dead in Philadelphia house fire

  • By RON TODT and CLAUDIA LAUER - Associated Press
  • Updated 1 hr ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two sisters and several of their children were among the 12 people killed when a fire tore through a Philadelphia rowhome that apparently had no working smoke detectors, fire officials said.

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated 7 hrs ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday weeks before the planned Los Angeles ceremony over what organizers called “too many risks” from the omicron variant, signaling what could be the start of another year of pandemic upheaval for awards season.

Louisiana Governor posthumously pardons Plessy of the 'separate but equal' ruling

  • By JANET McCONNAUGHEY Associated Press
  • Updated 8 hrs ago

Homer Plessy, a Black man, died with a conviction still on his record for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans in 1892.

Recalling Jan. 6: A national day of infamy, half remembered

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
  • Updated 7 hrs ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Beneath a pale winter light and the glare of television cameras, it seemed hard not to see the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot for what it was. The violent storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters bent on upending the election of Joe Biden was as clear as day: democracy under siege, live-streamed in real time.

No deal, no school: Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day

  • By SOPHIA TAREEN - Associated Press
  • Updated 1 hr ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders canceled classes for a second straight day after failing to reach an agreement Wednesday with the teachers union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation's third-largest school district.

