ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Omicron now sweeping through Arizona

By Bud Foster
KOLD-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The omicron variant is sweeping through Arizona. According to daily numbers released by ASU BioDesign, 92% of the cases in the state are now omicron, sweeping out the delta variant. “If you look at the entire course of the pandemic, we have nothing...

www.kold.com

Comments / 20

Susan Hutchison
3d ago

Allowing all the illegals from the borders could have infested Pima County. You know thy weren't vaccinated because thy left Mexico on foot. where are thy housed?? Biden is going to use them for manual labor in our fields. How sad!!

Reply
9
Robert Gardzi
3d ago

No big deal it’s the common cold don’t get tested the more you get tested they’re gonna use that fuel to panic everybody to close everything down

Reply(1)
8
Joseph lumpkins
2d ago

So a very mild case is sweeping through Arizona is what you should be reporting

Reply
5
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

PHOENIX - Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating "No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution's employees to be vaccinated."
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Pima County, AZ
Government
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
kjzz.com

1st case of the omicron variant is detected on Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths Monday, but tribal health officials said the first case of the omicron variant has been detected on the vast reservation. Based on cases from Dec. 17-30, the Navajo Department of Health has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTAR.com

Cloth masks no longer meet UArizona face covering requirement

PHOENIX – With classes set to resume next week, cloth masks will no longer meet the University of Arizona’s face covering requirement. The Tucson school also called off its employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the wake of a federal court injunction. UArizona updated its COVID mitigation policy Wednesday,...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona offering families up to $7k for issues stemming from school closures

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday announced a new program that will give qualifying families who are struggling with unexpected school closures up to $7,000 for children's educational needs. The funding would go toward childcare, transportation, tutoring and school tuition needs approval by the Arizona Department of Economic...
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Water cutbacks coming to Arizona

The Central Arizona Project moves water from the Colorado River to southern Arizona. July 2021. The "bathtub ring" at Lake Mead has become a familiar sight. This year, the water level in the lake reached the lowest it has been since the Hoover Dam, which created the lake, was built in the 1930s. Those low levels have been decades in the making.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Kold News 13#Asu Biodesign#The Biodesign Institute
San Francisco Examiner

Omicron is spreading rapidly through California

How fast is the coronavirus spreading in California?. 1. A considerable spike in new cases over the holiday weekend — nearly a quarter million — was reported by the state health department Tuesday, with an average of nearly 59,000 cases a day recorded from New Year’s Eve through Monday. The rate of new cases has soared to 134 per 100,000 residents and is poised to obliterate the peak set last winter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
12news.com

Arizona reports another big jump of COVID cases, 125 deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona on Saturday reported the largest number of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases since last January for the second day in a row along with 125 more virus deaths. The state reported 8,220 additional cases as Arizona's pandemic totals increased to nearly 1.4 million cases and over 24,300...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
tucson.com

Photos: U.S. Route 80 through Arizona designated a Historic Road

Arizona’s US Route 80 was designated a Historic Road by the Arizona State Transportation Board, after consideration of a detailed application submitted Demion Clinco of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation. The two-lane highway was predecessor to Interstate 10 across Southern Arizona in early 20th Century. The highway wound through Douglas, Bisbee, Tombstone, Benson, Tucson, Florence, Mesa, Phoenix, and Gila Bend before crossing over the Colorado River at Yuma. By the late 1960s, the completion of Interstate 10 across most of the state doomed many of the historic restaurants, motels, gas stations and tourist stops along U.S. 80. But a resurgence of money and interest in history has led to restoration of many buildings and signs along the way.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mayo Clinic fires 700 unvaccinated employees, including in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mayo Clinic says they have fired approximately 700 employees who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Minneapolis CBS affiliate WCCO. In a statement to Arizona's Family, the Mayo Clinic said that employees were required to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program by...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona Doctor: We are in a crisis. The hospital system will collapse.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona healthcare workers are imploring hospital leaders and elected officials to do more to stop the spread of COVID-19. “We are in a crisis. The hospital systems will collapse,” said Dr. Ruth Franks Snedecor, with the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

How you can get paid to go through EMT training in Arizona

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's an issue plaguing hospitals, clinics, and many industries across the state — a shortage of workers. Now one medical company is bringing an innovative program to Maricopa County. If you sign up through American Medical Response, you can get paid to go to...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy