Omicron now sweeping through Arizona

Arizona’s US Route 80 was designated a Historic Road by the Arizona State Transportation Board, after consideration of a detailed application submitted Demion Clinco of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation. The two-lane highway was predecessor to Interstate 10 across Southern Arizona in early 20th Century. The highway wound through Douglas, Bisbee, Tombstone, Benson, Tucson, Florence, Mesa, Phoenix, and Gila Bend before crossing over the Colorado River at Yuma. By the late 1960s, the completion of Interstate 10 across most of the state doomed many of the historic restaurants, motels, gas stations and tourist stops along U.S. 80. But a resurgence of money and interest in history has led to restoration of many buildings and signs along the way.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO