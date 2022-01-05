ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organ Mountain-Las Cruces boys basketball game rescheduled due to COVID-19 cases

By Las Cruces Sun-News
LAS CRUCES - A Friday matchup between Organ Mountain High School and Las Cruces High School boys basketball teams has been rescheduled following a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the school district.

According to LCPS Health Services officials, approximately 30 percent of the Organ Mountain boys’ varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams have been impacted.

The district announced a decision was made Wednesday to cancel practices for the rest of the week and reschedule the upcoming games in order to protect other students, coaches and parents.

“Our spring semester starts Monday at Las Cruces Public Schools,” LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos said in a news release. “This decision was a safety measure for our Organ Mountain players, but also mitigates any unnecessary exposure to the opposing team.”

More: Las Cruces school board discusses COVID-19 protocols, new technology and internal school board elections

Following protocol, contact tracing is underway to determine if anyone else should test or quarantine. Guidelines created by LCPS under the COVID-19 response plan, in conjunction with state guidance, requires unvaccinated students to quarantine and/or test.

Friday’s games will now take place Saturday, Jan. 15 at Las Cruces High. The freshman or C Team game will be at 10 a.m.; the JV game at 11:30 a.m.; and the varsity game at 1 p.m.

