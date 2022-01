Host/Executive Producer of the award-winning HHS Makeover TV Series. Becoming your best should be easy and attainable, it doesn’t have to be hard at all! There are some hidden truths to natural weight loss that are so simple they are often overlooked! This month I want to share some super easy ways to assist you in reaching your healthy weight fast! 1) Drink more water: why you ask? …thirst is often masked by hunger…. Meaning that people that do not drink as much as their bodies need will have a hungry feeling when in fact, they are thirsty!!! Their bodies are used to getting the fluids they need from food!!! Extra calories one does need – just drink a glass of water! How much? Half your weight in ounces! I always tell my clients to make sure they have a glass of water (8oz) prior to giving in to a craving and prior to going to a restaurant!!! A fantastic way to lower your daily caloric intake!

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 7 DAYS AGO