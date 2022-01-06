ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rainbow Six Extraction Is Coming Day One To Xbox Game Pass

By Nicholas Downie
lordsofgaming.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a brand new year which means there will be a wealth of gaming news and announcements to get excited for. It appears that Xbox wants to start 2022 by aiming for the fences by adding big titles to Xbox Game Pass. Today, we learned that Rainbow Six Extraction will...

lordsofgaming.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

The Pedestrian Makes its Way on Xbox Game Pass

We’ve just started the new year and already we have a new game to look forward to on Xbox Game Pass. Major Nelson dropped the news that The Pedestrian just launched on Xbox Game Pass. The Pedestrian Now Available on Game Pass. Developed by Skookum Arts, The Pedestrian is...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

New Game Pass Additions for January

While The Pedestrian snuck onto Game Pass last night, there are some more titles being added to the service. The remaining first batch of Xbox Game Pass titles has finally been revealed. Including high-quality titles, as well as some of last year’s finest games. What is coming to Game...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

2022 Preview: Indie Games To Watch For

Our 2022 indie games to watch list is here. After a year of delays, spreadsheets, and digital events we have narrowed down the best of the best. Here are our favorite already announced indie games for the upcoming year. There should be something for everyone here, cozy times, death cults, and even westerns.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Xbox Wire#The Rainbow
lordsofgaming.net

New IP From Bungie Will Be Led By Destiny Veteran

Bungie has been one of the premier developers of FPS games for a very long time. As the creators of Halo, and the now long-running FPS MMO lite Destiny franchise. Bungie has proved time and time again that they know how to create an incredible FPS experience. While there have been plenty of growing pains in the development of Destiny and Destiny 2, Bungie has always seemed to try and do the best they can for their community. While Destiny 2 players are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Witch Queen expansion, the mystery remains about the future of Bungie outside of the Destiny franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Days Gone Reportedly Has Sold Well Over 8 Million Copies

PlayStation has as a general rule always been transparent when it comes to the successes of their biggest IP. With constant updates in regards to Ghost Of Tsushima’s sales, as well as Spider-Man and God Of War. Though sometimes there are games that we don’t hear any statistics about, and possibly one of the biggest games we never saw any data about was a new IP called Days Gone. Days Gone was an open-world action game from developer Sony Bend. The studio had previously worked on a variety of PlayStation handheld games, as well as created the cult classic Syphon Filter. Days Gone was the team’s first console game since the PlayStation 2, and their first attempt at an open-world game.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

PS VR2 Has Officially Been Revealed

The future of PlayStation VR has officially been revealed. For the past several months there has been much speculation as to what we could expect to see from the next-generation virtual reality headset from PlayStation. Now we know not only what the unit will look like, but also some of the internal specs of the headset and controllers. Welcome to PS VR2.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

List of confirmed Xbox Game Pass day-one releases in 2022

2021 was a pretty big year for Xbox Game Pass with many day-one releases including Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, MLB The Show 21, Outriders and more. We already know that Xbox will have some big first-party releases in 2022 such as Redfall and Starfield but there are also plenty of indies and third-party titles that will be launching on the popular subscription service in 2022.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
lordsofgaming.net

Horizon Forbidden West New Trailer Just Released

Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the biggest new IPs on the PlayStation 4 from Sony’s first-party studio Guerilla Games. The upcoming sequel Horizon Forbidden West looks to build on what fans of the franchise loved, as well as add a whole new level of depth, and character to the world. In a new trailer released today, we got our first look at some of the tribes that Aloy will encounter on her adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Bioware Promises To Win Back Fans With Its Next Releases

Bioware has been a studio that has had a series of massive ups and downs over the past decade. From the victories of Dragon Age Inquisition to the disappointments of Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem. While the company has seen some goodwill regained from fans with the excellent Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Which brought the classic trilogy to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles with a wealth of quality of life improvements. With fans highly anticipating the next installments of Mass Effect and Dragon Age, the pressure is on Bioware to deliver.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

PlayStation Now Games For January Arrive Tomorrow

It is a brand new year full of opportunities and new games to explore and play. While January will ultimately be a fairly slow month for new games, everything will kick into high gear this February. With a wealth of AAA games such as Elden Ring, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Dying Light 2 it is no doubt February has a little bit of something for everyone. If you are looking for some games to fill the void till next month, then these new additions to PlayStation Now might just fill the void. From big AAA games to smaller indie titles, there is a little bit of everything for PlayStation gamers this month. For the month of January PlayStation Now is adding 6 new titles that cover a wide variety of genres. Whether you are a fighting fan looking to play Mortal Kombat 11, or a JRPG fan looking to get lost in the world of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. There is a variety of titles for players to choose from. The following titles will be available on PlayStation Now starting tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Sony London Studio Working On AAA Live Service Game

Sony London Studio, known for 2019’s PSVR title Blood & Truth plus a collection of SingStar games, is ramping up production on a brand new AAA game. Over on the studio’s job board, a number of job descriptions give broad details on their upcoming PS5 game. What we can see is they are hiring for a “AAA” game. The post also mentions “GaaS or Ongoing game.” Along with experience in “online multiplayer combat.”
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best Xbox headsets in 2022: Extreme audio powerups

Tired of that old Xbox headset you’re rocking, but not sure where to start when it comes to finding a new one? Don’t sweat it, that’s where we come in. Finding the best Xbox headset can be difficult, especially with so many options out there. If you’re going to pick up a new one, though, you’re going to want to keep your eye on a few important things. First, think about overall comfort and how you plan to use it. Where’s your Xbox situated compared to where you usually sit? Do you have a longer distance between your console and your...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Former Sony Studio Head Now At Avalanche, New IP To Announce

Former Sony Evolution Studios head Paul Rustchynsky has taken to Twitter to announce his new gig at the Avalanche Studios Group. Not only that, he has included some new information on what they have been up to. While Paul has been at Avalanche for over a year, back in November...
BUSINESS
lordsofgaming.net

Undead Labs Might Have A New Support Studio

Xbox Game Studios has grown massively over the past few years. While acquisitions have certainly slowed in comparison for the Xbox brand then in prior years. That does not mean they are not growing. With many of their acquired studios focusing on growing and expanding into working on multiple projects. As we have seen with studios like Ninja Theory and Obsidian who are all working on a variety of projects. Xbox has made the message clear that they want to make sure their studios have the proper tools so that they can creatively thrive in a well-supported environment. This support seems to be expanding to State Of Decay developers Undead Labs as well.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Death Stranding Directors Cut Spotted on Steam

Fans of Death Stranding on PC are about to be given a special treat from the legendary creator. As it was recently spotted on Steam that the Director’s Cut of the game, which launched in September last year for the PlayStation 5 will be coming to PC sometime this year.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X UK stock – live: EE, Smyths Toys and Asda restocks are available now – how to get a console

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at EE, as well as Smyths Toys and Asda through Xbox All Access. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X is more than a year old now, but a global shortage of components coupled with a global chip shortage and bottlenecks in the supply chain have left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since launching in the autumn of 2020.December saw many UK retailers release thousands of stockpiled consoles to jubilant Christmas shoppers, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X. But following the holidays the console is once again sold out...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

E3 2022 Will Be A Digital Only Event

One of the highlights for many gaming fans has been E3 since its creation back in 1995. It was an event that gave fans a first glimpse at some of the biggest upcoming games and gave the media the opportunity to go hands-on with a variety of titles. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 has struggled to find its place in a world of publisher-held live streams and online events. While many had hoped that E3 would return in its classic format this year. However, it appears that those hopes of an in-person E3 2022 have vanished.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Gaming Chairs for More Immersive Gameplay

Gaming and eSports culture have gained international acclaim over the years thanks to streaming sites like Twitch, and tournaments like the Fortnite Competitive. If you’d like to emulate the pros or create a more immersive gaming experience, the right chair can help. You’ll still need to refine your skills (a lot), and keep up with the latest techniques and strategies, but there’s something to be said about being comfortable while you play. Any distraction, no matter how small, can impact your overall performance by splintering your attention. To help you avoid suffering that terrible fate, we’re reviewing the best gaming chairs that...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy