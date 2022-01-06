Rainbow Six Extraction Is Coming Day One To Xbox Game Pass

It is a brand new year full of opportunities and new games to explore and play. While January will ultimately be a fairly slow month for new games, everything will kick into high gear this February. With a wealth of AAA games such as Elden Ring, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Dying Light 2 it is no doubt February has a little bit of something for everyone. If you are looking for some games to fill the void till next month, then these new additions to PlayStation Now might just fill the void. From big AAA games to smaller indie titles, there is a little bit of everything for PlayStation gamers this month. For the month of January PlayStation Now is adding 6 new titles that cover a wide variety of genres. Whether you are a fighting fan looking to play Mortal Kombat 11, or a JRPG fan looking to get lost in the world of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. There is a variety of titles for players to choose from. The following titles will be available on PlayStation Now starting tomorrow.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO