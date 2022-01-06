ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Online Sleuths Track Down US Capitol Attackers

By Cyril JULIEN
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FBI is still searching for people who stormed the US Capitol on January 6. The 34-year-old from Washington state is one of a number of online sleuths tracking down participants in the attack on Congress. "We're somewhere between journalists and law enforcement," said Kay, who declined to use...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

A top Homeland Security official is warning of an assassination threat against Joe Biden linked to the Jan. 6 attack.

One message "references 6 January as an appropriate day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures." POTUS threat: A top official at the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about threatening social media posts —including one calling for the assassination of President Joe Biden. The message:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
CBS News

People not physically present at Capitol riot could face charges, Attorney General Merrick Garland announces

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Department of Justice could charge people who were not physically present at the Capitol on January 6. Garland spoke the day before before the White House and Congress are set to mark the first anniversary of the attack. CBS News national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss the announcement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
AFP

Ashli Babbitt: Rorschach test for attack on US Capitol

A conspiracy-spouting extremist or a patriotic martyr? Ashli Babbitt, who was shot dead a year ago during the invasion of the US Capitol, is a Rorschach test for the deep political fault line that runs through the United States. An Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and voted for America's first Black president, Babbitt died wrapped in a flag bearing the name of Donald Trump, the populist billionaire who still insists he won an election that he lost by a wide margin. Her journey of radical transformation mirrors that of many of the supporters of the real estate tycoon, who, on January 6, 2021, was desperately seeking to preserve his divisive presidency. That day, Congress was gathering to certify the election of Joe Biden as 46th president of the United States.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

US Capitol attack: Rioters held dagger to the throat of America - Biden

President Joe Biden has heavily criticised former President Donald Trump on the first anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol. In a televised speech Mr Biden accused his predecessor of spreading "a web of lies" that led to the mob's assault. Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on 6...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Us Capitol#Attackers#Afp
Rolling Stone

Partner of Capitol Police Officer Who Died After Taking On Jan. 6 Rioters Says Trump ‘Needs to Be in Prison’

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died following his efforts to defend the Capitol against a hoard of angry Trump supporters, was a supporter of the now former president, as was his girlfriend of 11 years, Sandra Garza. But Garza now says that Trump “needs to be in prison” because he is “100 percent responsible” for what occurred that day. She believes that Sicknick, too, “would have viewed Donald Trump in a very different light,” had he survived. “I hold Donald Trump 100 percent responsible for what happened on Jan. 6 and all of the people that have enabled him, enabled...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
30K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy