Portsmouth, OH

Missing Person Found Dead in Wayne Hills

By Cyn Mackley
 3 days ago
Police discovered a missing person dead and a driver was found passed out behind the wheel at Kroger. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Under the Influence

  • At 7:46 am, officers responded to a report of an impaired driver passed out behind the wheel of a gold Lincoln at Kroger on Gay Street. Officers spoke to the owner’s boyfriend who said he was on his way to pick her and the vehicle up. Police advised her not to drive and told the manager of Kroger her ride should be there in 30 minutes.
  • Police responded to Summit Street at 10:54 am for a report of a man passed out in the front yard of a home. Officers took information for a report.

Hey, That’s My Stuff

A victim showed up at the police station just before 11 am to report that money was taken from their bank account without their permission. The transactions happened outside the city limits, but the bank required a police report before starting their investigation.

Suspicious Activity

Just after 11 am, a caller reported a man in a gray vehicle loading up Christmas decorations. The man left before the police arrived. However, a city official told officers that one of their workers drives a gray vehicle.

Police were called to Bob Evans on Gay Street for a report of people in a brown van throwing trash into the parking lot. A witness managed to get the license number. By the time officers arrived, they were gone.

Missing Person Found Dead in Wayne Hills

A man contacted officers just after 2 pm to report his friend missing. He said he’d last seen him at an Apartment in Wayne Hills.

Officers headed to the Wayne Avenue address to perform a welfare check and discovered a body.

Police called in the coroner and notified the next of kin. The coroner released the body to the family and arrangements were made for a local funeral home to pick up the deceased.

Ohio Sheriff on the Hunt for Horse Thief

A Sheriff in Ohio has requested assistance from the public in order to track down a missing horse along with the person who stole it. The Delaware Sheriff has stated that the horse is a Chestnut Bay Thoroughbred with a white marking located on its snout.
OHIO STATE
2 Cars Stolen in 2 Hours

Two vehicles were stolen in two hours and a woman reported scary threats from an ex. We hit the highlights for the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A woman contacted officers at 4:24 pm to report she was threatened by a man who was supposed to work on her vehicle. Officers took information for a report.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Earns $260K From Vehicle Impounds

The Portsmouth Police Department took in over $300,000 from vehicle impound fees in 2021. Those numbers come from a report released by the City Manager’s office. According to the report, the impound lot collected $327,995.30. Expenses for the impound lot were $68,871.61. That means the net revenue for the impound lot was $259,123.69.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Woman TASERED and Maced

First responders treated multiple people, including a pregnant woman after a drug-related incident and a woman who was TASED and maced at a PMHA property. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Pregnant Woman Treated After Drug Use. Multiple units responded to a Mabert Road home after...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ohio Man Fires Rifle at Home

An Ohio man is awaiting trial after home security video showed him firing a rifle at a suburban home. 23-year-old Cordale Prince was arrested in Cleveland in connection to the shooting. It has been reported that a mother and child were in the home at the time of the shooting.
OHIO STATE
Child in Vehicle During Police Pursuit

Officers responded to an animal abuse complaint on Kent Street at 2:09 pm. A caller said he heard a dog yelping and someone hitting it and yelling at it. When police arrived, the animal’s owner admitted he did spank the dog for peeing in its dog cage. The officer...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Drunken Mom Allegedly Assaults Child

An intoxicated mother is accused of assaulting a child and an inmate collapses in the street shortly after release. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Inmate Collapses After Release. Just after 1 pm, officers responded to Gay Street for a report of a man...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth, OH
