Police discovered a missing person dead and a driver was found passed out behind the wheel at Kroger. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Under the Influence

At 7:46 am, officers responded to a report of an impaired driver passed out behind the wheel of a gold Lincoln at Kroger on Gay Street. Officers spoke to the owner’s boyfriend who said he was on his way to pick her and the vehicle up. Police advised her not to drive and told the manager of Kroger her ride should be there in 30 minutes.

Police responded to Summit Street at 10:54 am for a report of a man passed out in the front yard of a home. Officers took information for a report.

Hey, That’s My Stuff

A victim showed up at the police station just before 11 am to report that money was taken from their bank account without their permission. The transactions happened outside the city limits, but the bank required a police report before starting their investigation.

Suspicious Activity

Just after 11 am, a caller reported a man in a gray vehicle loading up Christmas decorations. The man left before the police arrived. However, a city official told officers that one of their workers drives a gray vehicle.

Police were called to Bob Evans on Gay Street for a report of people in a brown van throwing trash into the parking lot. A witness managed to get the license number. By the time officers arrived, they were gone.

Missing Person Found Dead in Wayne Hills

A man contacted officers just after 2 pm to report his friend missing. He said he’d last seen him at an Apartment in Wayne Hills.

Officers headed to the Wayne Avenue address to perform a welfare check and discovered a body.

Police called in the coroner and notified the next of kin. The coroner released the body to the family and arrangements were made for a local funeral home to pick up the deceased.