McPHERSON – A Kentucky man was ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution to a McPherson County victim for securities fraud, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Bryan Scott Hurt, 52, of Glasgow, Ky., was sentenced Thursday in McPherson County District Court for one count of securities fraud. In addition to the restitution, McPherson County District Judge John Klenda sentenced Hurt to three years of probation and ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine. Hurt pleaded guilty to the charge on July 9, 2021.

MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO