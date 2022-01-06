ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ways To Teach Your Child To Care About the Environment

By Kayla Keena
There are many benefits to teaching your children to care about the environment. Most eco-friendly activities get your kids outside and create deep respect for the environment as they grow up.

In addition, kids who participate in more environmentally conscious hobbies are more likely to practice sustainability as an adult. So how do you first introduce the importance of sustainability to your children? This article will share four ways to teach your child to care about the environment.

Start a Family Garden

There are endless advantages to introducing your children to gardening. Gardening is a simple and effective way to teach your children to practice mindfulness while outside. Your children will learn to nurture and help plants in your garden grow, teaching them several essential life lessons.

For example, kids who garden are more likely to understand sciences since they’ve watched the lifecycle of different flowers.

Starting a garden is also an excellent way to teach your children the importance of saving the bees. Since there is a consistent decline in the honeybee population, teaching children not to swat at or kill bees is critical. As a result, your children will be less likely to suffer a bee sting, and the environment will be in a better condition.

Compost Your Leftovers

Most parents want to prioritize teaching their children to avoid waste. But reducing waste is even more critical when it comes to food. So if you’ve struggled to teach your children the importance of finishing the food on their plate, consider starting a compost pot for your household.

When you compost, you add eligible food scraps to a bin with soil until these foods finish composting. Once completed, this rich soil is perfect for including in your family garden.

Conserve Water and Energy at Home

There are more ways to teach your child to care about the environment than introducing them to new hobbies, though. Modeling sustainable lifestyle practices is also impactful. For example, when parents actively conserve their household’s water use or minimize monthly electric bills, children are more likely to mimic this behavior.

Recycle

Perhaps the most straightforward way to show your children the importance of sustainability is by recycling. Consider giving your children the specific chore of collecting and taking out your weekly recyclables. Teaching your kids to become more familiar with how easy and effective recycling is will encourage them to continue recycling as adults.

There are many different ways to help your kids care about the environment. Consider reviewing this list and starting any of these habits to introduce your children to sustainable living.

