SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders Of Meta Materials Inc. F/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of March 4, 2022 - FFIE

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.("Meta Materials" or the "Company") (MMAT) between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. NEWS - MMAT NEWS

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint: (1) the business combination would result in an U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and subpoena in the matter captioned In the matter of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.; (2) the Company has materially overstated its business connections and dealings; (3) the Company has materially overstated its ability to produce and commercialize its products; (4) the Company has materially overstated its products' novelty and capabilities; (5) the Company's products did not have the potential to be disruptive because, among other things, the Company priced its products too high; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Meta Materials you have until March 4, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Meta Materials securities between September 9, 2020 and December 14, 2021 you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meta-materials-inc-f-k-a-torchlight-energy-resources-inc-loss-submission-form or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky have a proven track record of winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders over a 20-year period. We represent and fight for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The Firm's Founding Partners, Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky, have been representing shareholders and institutional clients for almost 20 years and have achieved remarkable results for clients in the U.S. and internationally. The firm, with more than 70 employees, is committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for employees and those that we represent. Our attorneys have extensive expertise representing investors in securities litigation with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions of dollars in cases. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

CONTACT:Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq.55 Broadway, 10th Floor New York, NY 10006 jlevi@levikorsinsky.comTel: (212) 363-7500Fax: (212) 363-7171 www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-notifies-shareholders-of-meta-materials-inc-fka-torchlight-energy-resources-inc-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-march-4-2022--ffie-301455087.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Resources#Plaintiffs#Class Action Lawsuit#Llp#Levi Korsinsky#Meta Materials Inc F K A#The Company#District Court#Company
TheStreet

