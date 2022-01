Vinyl records are hot once again and there are many of the classics that are worth a lot of money. Mighty John the Record Guy is one of the nation's top experts on vinyl records from www.MoneyMusic.com, and he has a list of 12 records from the Pop, Rock and Roll and even the pre-war Blues era, that are worth a lot of money to kick off 2022. Check this list carefully because you might have one of these records in your attic. Record values are subject to change and are mostly based on the quality of the record. It's also almost always important to have the record picture sleeve, if applicable.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO