ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa canceled

By JOHN PYE
Centre Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo Thursday when the country denied him entry and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules. The top-ranked Djokovic announced on social media Tuesday...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Novak Djokovic making ‘big mistake’ if he does not get vaccinated, Boris Becker claims

Novak Djokovic is making a “big mistake” if he is not getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the world number one’s former coach Boris BeckerThe Serbian is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him, with an appeal set for Monday.Djokovic has spoken in the past about his opposition to vaccination, and posted on social media before setting off for the Australian Open to say he had received “exemption permission” to enter the country.LIVE: Follow the latest as Novak Djokovic fights...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#Visa#Australian#The Federal Court
The Guardian

A hard lesson for Novak Djokovic: patience with vaccine sceptics is wearing thin

This weekend, Novak Djokovic should have been warming up for yet another grand slam. But instead the world No 1 tennis champion – and noted vaccine sceptic – is cooling his heels in an Australian quarantine hotel, while an international row rages over whether he should be kicked out of the country altogether. Djokovic had boasted on social media of securing an exemption, for medical reasons he has not explained, to the rules that all players in the Australian Open must be double-jabbed. But hours later he was stopped at the airport, his visa cancelled, and he was unceremoniously threatened with deportation. His lawyers are challenging that ruling, meaning the outcome of this particular tournament may now be determined in a court – rather than on one. Not since the actor Johnny Depp and his then wife, Amber Heard, flew their two dogs, Pistol and Boo, into the country by private jet without the necessary paperwork has the power of celebrity met the force of Australian biosecurity requirements with quite such explosive results.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Mauro Berruto attacks Djokovic: "I'm disgusted"

Novak Djokovic's issue also takes hold outside the ATP Tour, and not only. In addition to the many tennis players and personalities close to tennis who have expressed their opinion (mostly against) on the medical exemption received by the Serbian champion to participate in the Australian Open, public figures such as virologist Roberto Burioni have also criticized the choice of the committee organization of the Australian slam to allow Novak Djokovic to reach the state of Victory.
TENNIS
NBC News

Covid infection gave Novak Djokovic Australian vaccine exemption, lawyers say

Lawyers for Novak Djokovic filed court documents in his challenge against deportation from Australia that showed the tennis star contracted Covid-19 last month. The No. 1-ranked male tennis player was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after border officials cancelled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star fights deportation after Australia admits three others by exemption

Novak Djokovic is fighting against deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked at a Melbourne airport. The tennis star, who is seeking his 10th Australian Open victory and a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, has been blocked entry into the country by the Australian Border Force after he “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.” The ABF added: “Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”It has now emerged...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy