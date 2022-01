The varsity wrestling team beat Upper St. Clair 60-11 in their section match on Wednesday night. With the win, the Hawks improve to 3-0 in their section. The Hawks have had quite a bit of success leading up to the match. Over the holiday break, the team placed fourth in the Southmoreland Holiday Classic. In that tournament, Mason Kernan took first place, Bryson Bench and Landon Hartman took second place, Ryan Walsh took third place, Seth Miller and Ethan Higgins each took fifth, and Jaden Palombine placed seventh.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO