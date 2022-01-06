Man accused of spitting on woman, yelling racial slurs during road rage incident

The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of spitting on a woman and yelling racial slurs during a road rage incident.

The incident happened around 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the area of East Yale Avenue and South Parker Road, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect made an unsafe lane change into the victim's lane of travel. This then escalated into a road rage incident.

The victim, a Black woman, was spat on, according to police. The suspect also yelled racial slurs and caused damage to the victim's vehicle, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact an Aurora Police Department Bias-Motivated detective at 303-739-1661 or email stophate@auroragov.org . Tipsters can also submit information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers .