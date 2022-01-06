ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Man accused of spitting on woman, yelling racial slurs during road rage incident

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of spitting on a woman and yelling racial slurs during a road rage incident.

The incident happened around 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the area of East Yale Avenue and South Parker Road, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect made an unsafe lane change into the victim's lane of travel. This then escalated into a road rage incident.

The victim, a Black woman, was spat on, according to police. The suspect also yelled racial slurs and caused damage to the victim's vehicle, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact an Aurora Police Department Bias-Motivated detective at 303-739-1661 or email stophate@auroragov.org . Tipsters can also submit information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers .

Comments / 41

Jeannette Major
3d ago

Again....Mental Health Issues need to be recognized and addressed! People don't know how to channel their anger anymore...They use a Stolen Gun, a Ghost Gun, a Vehicle... CAN WE get back to the basics or is it too late? Ego, Pride, Greed! Lack of Faith, Family, Unconditional Love, Respect. We all have anger issues! 😢💔🙏💪🙄

Reply(3)
3
susan roberts
2d ago

he looks like a baby faced wannabe gangsta. his mama must be so proud of him. NOT ‼️‼️

Reply
6
dolce
3d ago

disgusting human! needs a good lesson. hope they catch him

Reply
8
 

