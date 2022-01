In American history, the word “riot” is deployed as a shield for this nation’s violent truths. For nearly a century, what was known as the Tulsa Race Riot — if anything was known at all — should have been called the Tulsa Race Massacre, as it is recognized today. It was intentionally mischaracterized as a sudden eruption of bloody chaos between races. Calling it a riot meant insurance companies were absolved from paying damage claims to Black victims, wiping out generational wealth. It also concealed that the only provocation for the murderous white vengeance that took hundreds of Black lives was the existence of a thriving community hailed as “Black Wall Street.” It was a coverup for orchestrated violence.

PROTESTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO