24 Hours Of Flights Between Europe And The United States In 33-Seconds, Visualized

By James Crugnale
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Here's a data visualization of all the flights between Europe and the United States on September 4, 2018.

Redditor u/estadisticas AKA Pedro Suárez, simulated the route of every commercial flight between the United States and Europe over a 24-hour period on September 4th, 2018, based on arrival and departure data from Eurocontrol, an international organization focused on safe air traffic management.

  • Heathrow, which is the busiest international airport in Europe, appears to get the most arrivals and departures from the visualization.

Additional Thoughts

Additional submission from James Crugnale:

Child Returning to LA From Trip To Mexico Tests Positive For 'Flurona'

Submitted 9 hours ago via coronavirus

A COVID testing site says it has detected what is believed to be the first 'flurona' co-infection, a combination of influenza and coronavirus, in Los Angeles County.

#Europe #United States #Eurocontrol
