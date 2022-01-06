24 Hours Of Flights Between Europe And The United States In 33-Seconds, Visualized
Here's a data visualization of all the flights between Europe and the United States on September 4, 2018.
The Lede
Redditor u/estadisticas AKA Pedro Suárez, simulated the route of every commercial flight between the United States and Europe over a 24-hour period on September 4th, 2018, based on arrival and departure data from Eurocontrol, an international organization focused on safe air traffic management.
Key Details
- Heathrow, which is the busiest international airport in Europe, appears to get the most arrivals and departures from the visualization.
Additional Thoughts
