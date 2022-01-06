24 Hours Of Flights Between Europe And The United States In 33-Seconds, Visualized

Here's a data visualization of all the flights between Europe and the United States on September 4, 2018.

The Lede

Redditor u/estadisticas AKA Pedro Suárez, simulated the route of every commercial flight between the United States and Europe over a 24-hour period on September 4th, 2018, based on arrival and departure data from Eurocontrol, an international organization focused on safe air traffic management.

Key Details

Heathrow, which is the busiest international airport in Europe, appears to get the most arrivals and departures from the visualization.

Additional Thoughts

