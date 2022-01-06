Thursday Web Weather

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday’s snowfall was as close to a perfect storm as we get around here – a solid 6-12″ for most with none of the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow. On the heels of that system, another wave of low pressure is set to bring more wintry weather to the area. This time, freezing rain is the threat. (WBZ-TV Graphic) A Winter Weather Advisory is out ahead of the expected wintry mix arriving Sunday morning. The areas of concern are mainly west of I-495 like northwest Middlesex and...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO