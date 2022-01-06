Thursday Web Weather

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Schuylkill County and the surrounding areas for Sunday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, changing to freezing rain. Total snow and sleet accumulation of up to one inch and...
North Jersey and much of Pennsylvania could be blasted with freezing rain Sunday ahead of bitterly cold temps, making for slick and icy roads going into the week, meteorologists say. Light rain moving into the region in the morning mixed with lingering cold air will likely create freezing rain beginning...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore area. The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until noon on Sunday. Forecasters say freezing rain is expected, with total ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to the potential for icy roads and sidewalks. The …
Continue reading "Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sunday morning in Baltimore area, freezing rain expected"
The post Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sunday morning in Baltimore area, freezing rain expected appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BOSTON (CBS) — Friday’s snowfall was as close to a perfect storm as we get around here – a solid 6-12″ for most with none of the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow.
On the heels of that system, another wave of low pressure is set to bring more wintry weather to the area. This time, freezing rain is the threat.
(WBZ-TV Graphic)
A Winter Weather Advisory is out ahead of the expected wintry mix arriving Sunday morning. The areas of concern are mainly west of I-495 like northwest Middlesex and...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LANCASTER, LEBANON, DAUPHIN, YORK, BERKS, CHESTER, CUMBERLAND, ADAMS, FRANKLIN, MIFFLIN, JUNIATA, PERRY COUNTIES SUNDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team is making Sunday an Alert Day for the high likelihood of freezing rain. Travel impacts are expected to be high...
A winter weather advisory was extended into Sunday for parts of the Chicago area and Indiana, as freezing rain is expected to move in Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the advisory from 3 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday for DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall and LaSalle counties as well as portions of Cook and Will counties in Illinois, the NWS stated. The advisory also includes Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.
PITTSBURGH — A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for areas to the north and east of the Pittsburgh area. That includes Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties. The main impact will be a light glaze of ice caused by freezing rain that could make travel hazardous.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Southeastern Michigan counties due to possible freezing rain and drizzle overnight Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the region from 8 p.m. Saturday night until 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Periods of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected, and will create icy conditions.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter Weather Advisories are expected to expire between 7-10 a.m. where some areas already saw a light glaze this morning.
Temperatures start off in the upper 30s and 40s then drop through the day.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
Most areas will see just rain for the rest of the day with a few moderate downpours.
Rain tapers off around dinner time and the ridges could see a quick switch over to snow.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
It’ll be a windy day and night with gusts around 25-30 mph, so it’s going to feel much colder than the...
The heat is on again today with highs reaching the mid 80s but likely still shy of the record high of 88 degrees set back in 2013. Muggy conditions will make temperatures feel closer to the upper 80s at times. Expect a mostly dry outlook today but a stray shower or two is possible into the afternoon, mainly in Collier County.
We’re finally getting some relief from bone-chilling temperatures Saturday, but the warmth doesn’t appear to be staying for long. Temperatures around Green Country started off in the upper 30s to lower 40s Saturday morning. Highs are expected to reach into the 50s this afternoon. A strong south wind...
Comments / 0