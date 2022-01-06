ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

Texas toddler accidentally shoots mother, younger sibling outside Walmart

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
GRANBURY, Texas — A 2 1/2-year-old child inside a vehicle accidentally shot their mother and younger sibling Wednesday outside a Walmart in Texas, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 11:25 a.m. CST in Granbury, The Dallas Morning News reported. According to the Granbury Police Department, the toddler gained access to a handgun that was concealed between a seat and center console, the newspaper reported.

The weapon discharged and a bullet went through the leg of the child’s 18-month-old sibling and through the arm of their 23-year-old mother and into her chest, KXAS-TV reported.

The children’s 26-year-old father was standing behind the vehicle when the weapon was discharged.

The woman was taken to a Fort Worth hospital by air and the injured child was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, the television station reported. The child’s condition was not considered to be life-threatening, but the mother’s wounds were more serious, the Morning News reported.

No other information, including the gender of the children and the names of those involved, has been released. It was unclear whether charges would be filed.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

