Ice fishing remains pretty good all over the state of North Dakota. Many of the northern and eastern sloughs continue to produce. Some of these bodies of water are well known, while others are not. In order to keep all my friends, I will not name the ones I know or have been told are red hot right now. It’s no secret I’m personally fishing Devils Lake, and it wouldn’t be my place to let the cat out of the bag on the names of lakes I’m not fishing. I will say this, if you do a little game and fish research, I think you will find some really good North Dakota slough action!

HOBBIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO