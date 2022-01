PRESHO, S.D. -- With wrestlers from 29 schools on hand, the Mid-Dakota Monster got underway Friday at Lyman Gardens with the first of two days of wrestling competition. Among area teams, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes leads the way with eight wrestlers in the tournament semifinals heading to the second day of competition, which is using 32-man brackets. Pierre leads the team scoring with 132.5 points, followed by Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes with 124.5 points and Winner Area with 119 points. O’Neill (Neb.) is fourth as a team with 107 points, followed by Kingsbury County with 100 points and McCook Central/Montrose with 97 points in sixth place.

