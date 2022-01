A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:___Fake vaccine quote circulates after Betty White’s deathCLAIM: Betty White told a news outlet she received a COVID-19 vaccine booster on Dec. 28, three days before her death, saying: “Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today.”THE FACTS: The quote is fabricated. White did not receive a booster that day, her agent confirmed to The Associated...

