On Sunday, as Antonio Brown tore off his jersey midgame, whipping the Jets crowd into a shirtless frenzy as he stormed from the field and out of the Buccaneers organization forever, it was easy to think that that was it; the coup de grace, the highwater mark, the climax of Antonio Brown’s multi-year descent into chaos. After all, how could it possibly get any crazier than a professional football player on a defending Super Bowl champion stripping half naked and quitting on his team while losing to the New York Jets? The human imagination has its limits and what Brown did on Sunday was already way out there at the borderlands.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO