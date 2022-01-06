ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama man headed to ER drives off parking deck, receives treatment at same hospital

By Lee Hedgepeth
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
ANNISTON, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 66-year-old man headed to the emergency room at Stringfellow Hospital in Anniston drove off an elevated parking lot Wednesday, police said.

Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles told CBS 42 on Wednesday afternoon that the man “overshot his parking place” on an elevated parking deck and fell about 15 feet.

A photo taken at the scene shows the man’s vehicle upside down on two other cars, which Bowles said were not occupied at the time.

“He said that his brakes failed, but I don’t know that to be true or not,” Bowles said.

He sustained only minor injuries and was treated at the same hospital.

