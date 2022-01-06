'They got me!': Eric Swalwell photographed maskless in mandate-free Florida

R ep. Eric Swalwell was photographed in a hotel lobby in Florida without a mask, making him the second Democratic member of Congress in the past week to visit the Republican-led state that has largely rejected COVID-19 mandates.

Photographs published by the Daily Mail show the California congressman drinking coffee while engaged in a discussion and juggling his infant son in Miami.



"They got me! Maskless, juggling a baby and a coffee while meeting with a Congolese queen. Pulitzer please!" Swalwell snarked in response to the report in a tweet Wednesday.

"Funny they didn’t use this picture in their headline, taking a cup of coffee to my mouth. And thanks @DailyMail for not blurring out Hank’s face. He’s too damn cute!" he added in another tweet.



Swalwell hails from a state with some of the strictest mandates in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, and he has accused Republicans of prolonging the pandemic for opposing mandates in favor of individual liberties.

"As we end 2021, mired in a deadly pandemic, you should know who has prolonged it. THESE GUYS. Republican liars," Swalwell tweeted last week. "Your vacation canceled. Your kids back to virtual learning. And back to masks everywhere. For blame look no farther than #TheseGuys."

AOC SEEN MASKLESS IN MIAMI BEACH WHILE COVID-19 SURGES IN NEW YORK

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen maskless while having drinks at a bar in Miami Beach with her boyfriend last week, according to a photo published by National Review . The report noted that she was in the Sunshine State at a time when her native New York City was reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis jokingly welcomed politicians to his state during a press conference Monday.

"If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician that decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I'd be a pretty doggone wealthy man," DeSantis said. "Congresspeople, mayors, governors, you name it."

