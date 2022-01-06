Mike Judge Gives First Look Of Middle-Aged Beavis & Butt-Head, Teases Movie

Photo: Hulton Archive

It's been almost a year since Paramount+ revealed that a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie was in the works, and it looks like it's coming out this year. The show's creator Mike Judge recently teased the film "and more" on Twitter, offering fans a first look at middle-aged versions of the titular characters (spoiler alert: they didn't age well). The mockup sketches show that Butt-Head's lost a lot of his brunette mess of hair and gained a few pounds. Beavis, on the other hand, still has his hair but his teeth are another story. His vision's also apparently gone down the toilet because he's wearing glasses.

"Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+," Judge wrote in the tweet. "No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape."

The "and more" he teases is most likely a television reboot. In 2020, Comedy Central ordered two seasons of the show, which will be written and produced by Judge.

Beavis and Butt-Head first aired in 1993 on MTV. This will be the second feature film, following 1996's Beavis & Butt-Head Do America .

See Judge's tweet and\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\ below.