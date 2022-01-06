ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mPharma Raises $35M to Expand Healthcare Access in Africa

Ghana-based health tech startup mPharma has raised $35 million to build a chain of community pharmacies across Africa as it races to be the primary healthcare service provider for millions, TechCrunch reported Wednesday (Jan. 5). Co-founder and CEO Gregory Rockson told the news organization that the new funding will...

