Inside Allegiant’s Boeing 737 MAX Order With CFO Greg Anderson

By Jay Singh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Allegiant Air announced a major order for up to 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. With 50 firm orders for MAX 7 and MAX 8-200s and 50 options, Allegiant is going big, though it is not committing itself to an all-Boeing fleet. To learn more about this order and Allegiant’s...

Looking Ahead: Hawaiian Airlines And The Boeing 787

For the last few years, one of the most hotly-awaited aircraft deliveries has been Hawaiian Airlines’ Boeing 787s. If all goes well, 2022 is expected to be the year that the airline takes on the type. Onboard, the aircraft is expected to be the next step in Hawaiian’s continued positioning as a premium leisure carrier. To learn more about how the airline thought about the aircraft in 2021 and how it expects its rollout, Simple Flying spoke with Brent Overbeek, SVP of Revenue Management and Network Planning at Hawaiian.
HAWAII STATE
100+ Airbus Twinjets: The Spring Airlines Fleet In 2022

Chinese carrier Spring Airlines will celebrate 17 years since commencing operations this year, having first taken to the skies in July 2005. During this time, it has amassed a fleet of more than 100 aircraft. All of these are twin-engine Airbus designs, but which models exactly?. Original A320s. According to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Explained: What The Codes Mean Behind Airbus And Boeing Plane Names

Commercial aircraft names are something most aviation enthusiasts will be familiar with. Indeed, almost all of our readers will know the difference between an Airbus A350 and Airbus A380. It would be another safe statement to say that those same readers will know the difference between a Boeing 737-700 and 737-800. But what about the difference between a Boeing 737-824 and a 737-8CT? It’s all (or at least some) of these extra numbers (and letters) that we’ll attempt to decode in the following article.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737 Max#Boeing Planes#Allegiant Air#Max#United
Allegiant’s Aircraft Order: 737 MAX Vs. A220 Vs. A320neo

Speaking to investors on Thursday, Allegiant’s management laid out the details in their recent aircraft order campaign in which the Boeing 737 MAX came out victorious. The airline weighted the 737 MAX against the Airbus A220 and Airbus A320neo family of aircraft and weighed various factors. Ultimately, the MAX checked the most boxes for Allegiant, and coupled with its short-term delivery availability, the Allegiant team decided to go big on the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
What Happened To Canadian Pacific Air Lines’ Boeing 747-200s?

Vancouver-headquartered carrier Canadian Pacific Air Lines enjoyed 45 years of 20th-century operations, spanning from 1942 to 1987. In the latter part of this period, beginning in 1968, it operated under the more concise name of CP Air. It was also during this era that it flew four examples of the Boeing 747-200. Let’s take a closer look at their stories.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
United confirms all-new Polaris business class for Airbus A321XLR

United Airlines plans to crown its Airbus A321XLR jets with an all-new Polaris business class seat expressly designed for the long-legged single-aisle jet. The fully lie-flat seat will take its cues from the airline’s current Polaris flagship product, which debuted in December 2016 and now features on the bulk of United’s international fleet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seeking Alpha

Boeing Wins Big

Boeing wins order for 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with options for 50 more. I recently wrote about a big order loss for Boeing (BA) as the US jet maker lost a sales campaign for at least 100 aircraft for KLM and Transavia to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY), while both airlines currently operate a Boeing single aisle fleet. However, Boeing recently pushed back with a win with an all-Airbus operator. In this report, I will have a look at that order and explain its importance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

CDB Aviation completes the deliveries of 15 new Boeing aircraft to United Airlines

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., has announced the completion of deliveries of a fleet of fifteen new Boeing aircraft to U.S.-based United Airlines Holdings, Inc. The sale and leaseback transaction covered a fleet of two 787-9 Dreamliners and thirteen 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which were delivered between 2020 and 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KOMO News

Boeing lands airplane order from US budget carrier Allegiant

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Air is ordering new planes from Boeing. It's a win for Boeing because Allegiant's current fleet consists entirely of jets from European rival Airbus. Allegiant said Wednesday that it will buy 50 Boeing 737 Max jets and take options for 50 more. The terms...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MarketWatch

Boeing stock gains after Allegiant orders 50 737 MAX jets, with options for another 50 jets

Shares of Boeing Co. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the aerospace and defense giant said Allegiant Travel Co.'s Allegiant Air has ordered 50 737 MAX jets, with options to buy an additional 50 jets. Allegiant's stock fell 2.1% ahead of the open. The order, Boeing said represents its first deal with an ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC), includes two models, the 737-7 and 737-8-200. The companies didn't disclose a value of the deal. "This deal further validates the economics of the 737 MAX family in the ULCC market and we're excited to stand alongside Allegiant as they integrate these new airplanes into their fleet," said Stan Deal, chief executive of Boeing's commercial airplanes unit. The announcement comes after Reuters reported late Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Allegiant was poised to order 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets, which would be worth $5 billion at list prices. Boeing's stock has shed 4.8% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 7.2%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
news3lv.com

Allegiant announces deal to buy up to 100 new Boeing 737 MAX planes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Allegiant Air says it reached an agreement with Boeing to purchase at least 50 of the aircraft manufacturer's new 737 MAX planes. The Las Vegas-based low-cost airline says the multi-year deal will see 50 planes delivered from 2023 through 2025. The agreement includes an option to buy 50 more planes as well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Seekingalpha.com

Allegiant Air confirms purchase of 50 new Boeing 737 MAX jets

Boeing (BA +2.1%) shoots higher at the open after confirming that Allegiant Air (ALGT -4.8%) has ordered 50 737 MAX jets, with options to buy 50 more at a later date, confirming a Reuters report yesterday. Financial details are not provided, but the Reuters report said the deal is worth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

