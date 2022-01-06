ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets adding Wayne Kirby to Buck Showalter’s coaching staff

By Ken Davidoff
NYPost
NYPost
A familiar face will join the Mets’ coaching staff. More familiar to Buck Showalter than Mets fans, granted, although this won’t be Wayne Kirby’s first time in a Mets uniform.

An industry source confirmed that Kirby, 57, is set to become the Mets’ first-base coach, standing across the diamond from his fellow new arrival Joey Cora at third base. The MLB Network’s Jon Heyman first reported of the Mets’ agreement with Kirby.

Kirby, who ended his eight-year playing career with Bobby Valentine’s 1998 Mets, clocking 26 games primarily off the bench, served as Showalter’s first-base coach for all eight of his full seasons (2011-18) leading the Orioles. In 2020 and 2021, Kirby coached first base for the Padres. He also worked as the Rangers’ outfield and baserunning coordinator from 2006 through 2010.

With only one coach inherited in pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, the Mets’ new manager Showalter can have some say in who fills out his staff, and the early revelations (The Post’s Mike Puma first reported the hiring of Cora) reflects an emphasis on experience.

