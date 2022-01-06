ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finland company uses coffee grounds to make sneakers

By Melody Waintal
 3 days ago
This article was originally published by CBS Correspondent Ian Lee

FINLAND (CBS) From biofuel to recycled cups, coffee waste is being turned into all sorts of things these days. But a company in Finland is creating something new: sneakers made from coffee.

Rens used a Kickstarter fund to brew up their waterproof sneakers using old coffee grounds. "We actually took it and mix it with recycled plastic pellets made from used water bottles," said Jesse Tran, the company's co-founder and CEO.

It takes just over a cup of used coffee beans to make a pair of shoes. That translates to 21 cups of joe. "The upper part is made from majority coffee waste," Tran said.

Globally we produce more than 23 million tons of coffee waste every year, according to Belgian sustainability researcher Gunter Pauli. And when it breaks down, it produces methane, a greenhouse gas experts say is about 30 times more harmful than CO2.

"We actually realized that only five percent of the coffee waste in the world actually got recycled," Tran said.

Son Chu, co-founder and CTO of Rens, said, "We want to be a brand where we make sustainable products, but they are cool, they have really cool functions, people can actually use them."

The Finnish footwear company said it plans to use coffee grounds to create more wearable waste including athletic clothes.

cbslocal.com

Coffee With: Patuxent Brewing Company

Patuxent Brewing Company is the only Black-owned brewery in the Baltimore region. The brewery's owners hope their success will inspire more people of color to start breweries of their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
bizjournals

5 ways companies are making offices more sustainable

The office is getting greener amid demand that companies take action on their commitments to sustainability and net-zero carbon emissions. Some buildings are recycling water, while others are using energy-saving glass or implementing micro-climates based on employee preferences. Such features are not only critical to companies’ green goals, but are also important for attracting and retaining the eco-conscious.
ENVIRONMENT
hypebeast.com

Grounds' Moopie Sneaker Is Bigger and More Bulbous Than Ever

Japanese designer Mikio Sakabe continues to explore what’s possible in the world of footwear with his latest Grounds release, the Moopie, which has just landed at the London concept store UJNG in two classic colorways. Following on from Grounds’ vast SS21 collection and a Walter Van Beirendonck partnership comes...
APPAREL
mynews13.com

Frinj Coffee out to make California the next leader in coffee farming

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — At Good Land Organics in Goleta, between miles of dragon fruit and avocado trees, are hundreds of coffee trees. For owner Jay Ruskey, this was an experiment that began over 20 years ago. Coffee had never been cultivated so far away from the equator before,...
GOLETA, CA
Lima News

Kalida company makes the fabric of America

KALIDA — If you ask William Romes why he established Eighth Order in Kalida, expect an unequivocal answer. “It is the community my wife is from, and it accepted me with no questions asked,” said Romes, who began the venture two years ago with fellow military veteran Tom Kerr.
KALIDA, OH
