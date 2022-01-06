ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden, Trump, Pelosi and prayers: What to expect during Thursday's Jan. 6 commemorations

By David Jackson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pldg_0ddzOoOS00

WASHINGTON – One year later, lawmakers will pause, pray and try to draw lessons Thursday from the insurrection last Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Donald Trump supporters – and look for ways to prevent attacks on democracy.

Members of Congress and other government officials will conduct prayer vigils, hold a discussion with historians and give speeches recalling the violent and unsuccessful attempt to void the counting of electoral votes that solidified Joe Biden's victory in 2020's presidential election.

President Biden will begin the day with a speech at the Capitol, the site of violence that left five people dead and democracy shaken.

"These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. , who will speak throughout the day.

Most of the participants will be Democrats.

Many Republicans – some of whom express support for Trump's false claims about alleged voter fraud in 2020, the fire that lit the insurrection – said Biden and Pelosi's party uses Jan. 6 to tar all of them as violent extremists.

"They are using it as a partisan political weapon to further divide our country," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a letter to GOP colleagues.

See it yourself: Chilling images from the Capitol riot: Jan. 6 insurrection in photos

Fact check roundup: Debunking false narratives about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Among the things to look for:

Biden's message

The president will begin the day with a speech at 9 a.m. EST on the "historical significance" of what he called "an unprecedented assault" on democracy and an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

Biden plans to call out election lies voiced by Trump and his allies and say they pose a threat to elections, aides said.

"President Biden has been clear-eyed about the threat the former president represents to our democracy and how the former president constantly works to undermine basic American values and rule of law," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak on the legacy of Jan. 6 during a ceremony at the National Statuary Hall in the Capitol.

Timeline: How the storming of the US Capitol unfolded Jan. 6

Prayers, silence and history

Pelosi, lawmakers and members of congressional staff will hold a private meeting for a "moment of reflection."

At noon, lawmakers will be called into session for a statement by Speaker Pelosi and a moment of silence to honor the victims of the riot.

Other events will remember Jan. 6 in different ways:

History . Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. , will host a discussion on the legacy of Jan. 6 with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, as well as Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress.

The goal of  the discussion, according to the schedule, is to "Establish and Preserve the Narrative of January 6th."

Testimony . Members of Congress will offer their own "testimonials" about the events of a day in which many of them were targeted by a mob trying to overturn an election.

'This is insane': Lawmakers relive Jan. 6 horror alongside fresh trauma of effort to rewrite history

One year later: Americans say democracy is in peril but disagree on why: USA TODAY/Suffolk poll

The discussion will be led by Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. , who said he relied on his military training to escape the threatening crowd.

In an interview on NPR, Crow said Trump and too many other people are "normalizing" the extremism that fueled that attack: "So it's really a perfect storm of events that's spreading and deepening that extremism in ways that it hasn't in decades past in this country. And it's very dangerous."

Prayer . The commemorative day will end with a sundown prayer vigil at 5:30 p.m. on the steps of the U.S. Capitol , the site of mayhem a year ago .

The Jan. 6 committee investigation

The se events will be heavily covered by the media, including interviews of members of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol . Committee members said they will soon hold televised public hearings on events leading up to the riot, including Trump's exhortations to protesters at a rally that morning .

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., one of two Republicans on the panel, said members may look at the possibility of a criminal referral against Trump . After his rally, the outgoing president remained silent for hours in the White House as some of his supporters ransacked the Capitol.

Rep. Cheney: Trump 'clearly unfit' for future office, citing his refusal to stop Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

A former president in the crosshairs: Jan. 6 committee puts Trump on notice as US marks riot anniversary

Cheney is one of the guests on a CNN panel discussion of Jan. 6 to be broadcast Thursday night.

Republican criticism

Don't look for many Republicans at these events, though some will probably be on television accusing the Democrats of politicizing Jan. 6.

Expect members of the opposition party to ramp up criticism of Biden and Democratic congressional policies. They are likely to attack the Democratic majority for alleged security failures on that fateful day.

In his letter to GOP colleagues, McCarthy said "the actions of that day were lawless and as wrong as wrong can be," and Democratic leaders left the Capitol "unprepared" for the onslaught.

Democrats, and Republicans such as Cheney , said too many Republicans continue to echo Trump's claims about the 2020 election , lies that triggered the insurrection .

More: White House, Congress to mark first anniversary of Jan. 6 with remarks, more: What we know

They accused Trump sympathizers of ignoring responsibility for an attack on democracy and the tradition of the peaceful transfer of power. Some noted that Republicans are vying for state election supervision jobs, and they fear extremists may try again if races don't go their way.

"The election subversion efforts we're seeing all across the country today are a direct continuation of Jan. 6th and the Big Lie," Schumer said.

A word From Trump?

Trump had planned to hold a news conference Thursday about the election and the Jan. 6 investigating committee, but he canceled the public appearance Tuesday.

Don't be surprised if he issues a written statement or two during the day or phones in to a favored cable news outlet. He has a political rally scheduled for Jan. 15 in Arizona.

In the year since the attack, and his subsequent impeachment over it, Trump has steadily worked to undermine Biden. Expect him to try again Thursday.

William Kristol, an anti-Trump conservative and editor-at-large for the website The Bulwark, said he is "put off" by all the "elaborate plans" to commemorate Jan. 6. He said Congress might be better off doing regular work, including plans to "be sure it doesn't happen again."

Kristol added, "It's not as if the threat is over – far from it."

"Wouldn't it be better to have a moment of silence with flags at half-staff, then the flags go back up and Congress gets back to work?" he said.

Others said they can't spend too much time talking about the meaning of Jan. 6 and working to prevent a rerun.

Sarah Longwell, an anti-Trump Republican strategist who conducted a series of focus groups with voters, said it's simply not possible to "move on" from Jan. 6.

"The lie that drove Jan 6th is still driving an entire political movement," she said. "We’re still contending with the lie and its effects. And confronting it is the only way to beat it."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden, Trump, Pelosi and prayers: What to expect during Thursday's Jan. 6 commemorations

