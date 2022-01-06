Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his Week 18 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is congratulated by guard Joe Thuney (62) and fullback Michael Burton (45) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has racked up 119 carries for 517 yards (32.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (8.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 119, or 29.6%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Denver

Over his three career matchups against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire averaged 33.3 rushing yards per game, 7.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups against the Broncos, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Broncos squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Broncos are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.

In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 59 yards (19.7 per game) on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

