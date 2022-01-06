ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his Week 18 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is congratulated by guard Joe Thuney (62) and fullback Michael Burton (45) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has racked up 119 carries for 517 yards (32.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (8.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 119, or 29.6%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Over his three career matchups against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire averaged 33.3 rushing yards per game, 7.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups against the Broncos, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Broncos squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Broncos are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
  • In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 59 yards (19.7 per game) on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

