Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tony Pollard in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (left) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) react after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tony Pollard for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Pollard's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Pollard has rushed for 719 yards on 130 carries (44.9 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He also has 337 receiving yards (21.1 per game) on 39 catches.

He has received 130 of his team's 441 carries this season (29.5%).

The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Pollard's 28 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Pollard has not rushed for a touchdown against the Eagles.

The Eagles allow 103.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

This year the Eagles are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (16).

Recent Performances

Pollard put together a nine-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball three times.

He put up 49 yards on three receptions.

Pollard has 117 rushing yards on 23 attempts (39.0 yards per carry) in his last three games.

He's also tacked on eight catches for 78 yards.

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

