Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jalen Hurts in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; (photo converted to black and white) Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) celebrate a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Jalen Hurts ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards (196.5 per game) while completing 265 of 432 passes (61.3%), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He has added 784 rushing yards on 139 carries with 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.0 yards per game.

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts accounts for 34.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 432 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In three matchups against the Cowboys, Hurts averaged 225.7 passing yards per game, 225.7 yards higher than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Hurts threw multiple touchdown passes two times over those three outings against the Cowboys. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.

The 259.9 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Hurts completed 65.4% of his passes for 214 yards.

He also added 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Hurts has 709 passing yards (236.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 89 rushing yards (29.7 ypg) on 17 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive