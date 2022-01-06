ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jalen Hurts in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; (photo converted to black and white) Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) celebrate a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Jalen Hurts ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This year Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards (196.5 per game) while completing 265 of 432 passes (61.3%), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He has added 784 rushing yards on 139 carries with 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.0 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts accounts for 34.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 432 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In three matchups against the Cowboys, Hurts averaged 225.7 passing yards per game, 225.7 yards higher than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Hurts threw multiple touchdown passes two times over those three outings against the Cowboys. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • The 259.9 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Hurts completed 65.4% of his passes for 214 yards.
  • He also added 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Hurts has 709 passing yards (236.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 89 rushing yards (29.7 ypg) on 17 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

