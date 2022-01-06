ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfTdx_0ddzOgKe00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jared Goff in his Week 18 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and quarterback Jared Goff celebrate after a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Lions

Before placing any bets on Jared Goff's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) play the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This year Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards (187.9 per game) while completing 311 of 464 passes (67%), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per game.
  • The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the football 41.7% of the time.
  • Goff accounts for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In three matchups against the Packers, Goff averaged 238.3 passing yards per game, 43.8 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Packers, while recording multiple TDs two times.
  • The Packers have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 231.8 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Goff has passed for 216 yards while completing 80.8% of his throws (21-of-26), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions (72.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
CBS Sports

Buccaneers officially release Antonio Brown after wild saga, plus NFL eyeing backup locations for Super Bowl

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Actually, we might have to start calling this the "Antonio Brown Newsletter" because I feel like that's all we've been talking about this week and let me just say, that won't be changing today. Brown decided to release a lengthy statement Wednesday night where he went into detail on all his issues with the Buccaneers, and then Tampa Bay responded less than 24 hours later by doing their own release: They released him. Neither of those things was too surprising, though. The surprising part came Thursday morning when he decided to turn on Tom Brady, who I'm pretty sure was his only NFL friend left in the world.
NFL
AllLions

Odds Lions Defeat Green Bay Packers in Week 18

The Lions (2-13-1) close out the 2021 season this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field. Despite the Packers having nothing left to play for, after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC portion of the playoffs a week ago against the Minnesota Vikings, they reportedly still plan to play their starters in Week 18 against Detroit.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Rodgers For Season Finale

The Green Bay Packers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning this Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions is nothing more than a dress rehearsal for the playoffs. Since the Packers will receive a first-round bye for this year’s playoffs, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t necessarily have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Green Bay Packers#Fox#Nfc North#Ford Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Rodgers Shares Interesting Take on Future With Packers

Rodgers makes no guarantees about continuing his career in Green Bay, or at all, past the upcoming playoffs. With a potential fourth MVP award in the pipeline, and the Packers holding control of home field advantage in the NFC, Rodgers may have the rare opportunity to ride off into the sunset like John Elway.
NFL
NBC Sports

Boomer Esiason has a source who says Aaron Rodgers will threaten Super Bowl boycott

Hub Arkush may have some company in the Aaron Rodgers “absolute bum” category. (I’ve been there for about a decade. You get used to it.) Via the @BackAftaThis Twitter account, Boomer Esiason shared this morning on his WFAN radio show a text from a source who claims that Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl (the Packers would first have to make it, of course) if the NFL doesn’t eliminate some of the COVID protocols. Rodgers particularly doesn’t like the rule that compels testing of asymptomatic players.
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur provides update, plan for David Bakhtiari

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari hasn’t played this year after tearing his ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020. Now that Green Bay has the No. 1 seed in the NFC, coach Matt LaFleur hinted there might be a chance he plays this year. Bakhtiari, a three-time Pro Bowler,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Packers News

With the number of injuries the Green Bay Packers have had to push through this season on their way to the No. 1 seed, Saturday brought some welcome news. On Twitter, the Packers shared All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari boarding the flight for Motor City after being a full participant in this week’s practices.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy