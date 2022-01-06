Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jared Goff in his Week 18 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and quarterback Jared Goff celebrate after a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Lions

Before placing any bets on Jared Goff's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) play the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards (187.9 per game) while completing 311 of 464 passes (67%), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has tacked on 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per game.

The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the football 41.7% of the time.

Goff accounts for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In three matchups against the Packers, Goff averaged 238.3 passing yards per game, 43.8 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Packers, while recording multiple TDs two times.

The Packers have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 231.8 yards per game through the air.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Goff has passed for 216 yards while completing 80.8% of his throws (21-of-26), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions (72.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

