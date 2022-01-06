Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kenneth Gainwell in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown reception against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Kenneth Gainwell's player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Gainwell has rushed for 213 yards (13.3 per game) on 56 carries with four touchdowns.

He also averages 15.3 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 56 of his team's 517 carries this season (10.8%).

The Eagles have called a pass in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Gainwell's two rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Cowboys.

In terms of defending against the run, the Cowboys are 15th in the NFL, conceding 110.6 yards per game.

Gainwell and the Eagles will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Football Team, Gainwell racked up four yards on one carry (averaging four yards per carry).

During his last three games, Gainwell has 4 yards on one carries (1.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

