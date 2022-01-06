ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kenneth Gainwell in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown reception against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Kenneth Gainwell's player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Gainwell has rushed for 213 yards (13.3 per game) on 56 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 15.3 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 56 of his team's 517 carries this season (10.8%).
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Gainwell's two rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Cowboys are 15th in the NFL, conceding 110.6 yards per game.
  • Gainwell and the Eagles will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Football Team, Gainwell racked up four yards on one carry (averaging four yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Gainwell has 4 yards on one carries (1.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

