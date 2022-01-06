Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Darrel Williams in his Week 18 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with running back Darrel Williams (31) after scoring against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Darrel Williams ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 541 rushing yards (33.8 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

He also averages 26.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 44 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 402 times this season, and he's taken 137 of those attempts (34.1%).

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Denver

Williams has averaged 9.8 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Broncos, 31.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Williams, in six matchups versus the Broncos, has not run for a TD.

Conceding 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Broncos have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Broncos have given up nine rushing touchdowns, third in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bengals, Williams picked up 88 yards on 14 carries (averaging 6.3 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.

He added three receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Williams has 155 rushing yards on 30 carries (51.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

He's tacked on six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

