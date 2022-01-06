ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLlVq_0ddzOeZC00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Darrel Williams in his Week 18 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with running back Darrel Williams (31) after scoring against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Darrel Williams ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Williams has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 541 rushing yards (33.8 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
  • He also averages 26.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 44 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 402 times this season, and he's taken 137 of those attempts (34.1%).
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Williams has averaged 9.8 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Broncos, 31.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Williams, in six matchups versus the Broncos, has not run for a TD.
  • Conceding 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Broncos have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Broncos have given up nine rushing touchdowns, third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bengals, Williams picked up 88 yards on 14 carries (averaging 6.3 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He added three receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Williams has 155 rushing yards on 30 carries (51.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's tacked on six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Missouri State
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Chris Jones has $1.25 million on the line in Week 18 vs. Broncos and here's why

The final week of the NFL regular season features games that are both incredibly interesting and meaningless. We usually see a few fun "win and you're in" situations, but there are other matchups where a powerhouse will rest starters against a lesser divisional opponent as they prepare for the postseason. There's another wrinkle to the final game of the season, however, and that's incentives.
NFL
The Spun

Football Fans Are Not Happy With Chiefs Handling Of Tyreek Hill

Prior to kickoff in the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on Saturday, Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly injured his heel in pregame warmups. In the first quarter, the speedy wideout went into the locker room but came back and saw limited action. However, Chiefs fans (and NFL fans for that matter) aren’t happy that Hill’s seeing any action at all.
NFL
FanSided

Current and former Chiefs react to Antonio Brown news

Some current and former Kansas City Chiefs reacted to the Antonio Brown news just like all football fans, but perhaps with a bit more caution. Brown stormed off the field in the second half of the Buccaneers eventual win over the New York Jets. At the time, Tampa was losing at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrel Williams
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AthlonSports.com

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Prediction and Preview

Saturday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos involves one team with playoff-related business still to attend to while the other gets ready to head into an offseason of uncertainty. The Chiefs (11-5) still have a shot at the AFC's No. 1 seed, but after losing last week...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Denver Broncos#Geha Field#Espn#Afc West
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Vic Fangio News

The Denver Broncos will wrap up their season on Saturday afternoon with an AFC West bout against the Chiefs. By Sunday afternoon, they could be on the hunt for a new head coach. That’s right. Vic Fangio’s future is in jeopardy following the Broncos’ 7-9 showing so far this season,...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Chiefs’ massive defensive touchdown

Nick Bolton’s scoop and score was a game changer for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos were solidly in the red zone and kept moving the ball up via running back Melvin Gordon. Those scoring hopes stopped in their tracks as Melvin Ingram stepped in to force the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

What channel is Chiefs vs. Broncos on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game

The Chiefs took a hit in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. They fell to 11-5, second in the AFC behind the Tennessee Titans, who are also 11-5. To make matters worse, the Chiefs’ 6-5 conference record puts them behind the Titans (7-4) in the conference. They also lost their head to head, so the only chance the Chiefs have of picking up the No. 1 seed is to beat the Broncos in the final week of the season while the Titans lose.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs fans should be extremely worried about Tyreek Hill injury

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs should be holding their breath after watching Tyreek Hill play hobbled in the first half against the Broncos. The Chiefs‘ march to the playoffs has brought the confidence back to Kansas City after a rough start. However, KC’s offense picked up a concerning issue against the Broncos.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos find quarterback: Courtland Sutton

The Denver Broncos are in need of a quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater has been injured. Drew Lock has been inconsistent. Trickeration to the rescue. In the first quarter of their Week 18 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Denver called on a wideout with a quarterback number on a trick play.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after win over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t escape the regular-season finale without some attrition and most of it came on the offensive side of the ball. Speaking to the media after the game, Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed some information about a few of the injuries the team suffered in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos. He started with WR Tyreek Hill, who suffered a heel injury during pregame warmups that limited him during the course of the game.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy