Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 110 catches (156 targets), leading his team with 1,237 receiving yards (77.3 per game) plus nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.7% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Denver

Hill is averaging 44.5 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Broncos, 34.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (78.5).

Hill has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Broncos have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 226.9 yards per game through the air.

The Broncos' defense is fourth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Hill put together a 40-yard performance against the Bengals last week on six catches while being targeted 10 times.

Hill's 20 grabs (25 targets) have netted him 207 yards (69.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

