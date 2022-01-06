ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyreek Hill in his Week 18 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Hill has 110 catches (156 targets), leading his team with 1,237 receiving yards (77.3 per game) plus nine touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.7% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Hill is averaging 44.5 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Broncos, 34.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (78.5).
  • Hill has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 226.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Broncos' defense is fourth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Hill put together a 40-yard performance against the Bengals last week on six catches while being targeted 10 times.
  • Hill's 20 grabs (25 targets) have netted him 207 yards (69.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

