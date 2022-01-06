ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dak Prescott in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates throwing a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC East foes play in Week 18 when Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Prescott has thrown for 4,154 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes (389-of-569), with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year (259.6 per game).
  • He also adds 146 rushing yards (9.1 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
  • Prescott has attempted 88 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Prescott's 235 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Eagles are 38.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Eagles.
  • The Eagles are conceding 229.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have given up 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Prescott had 226 yards while completing 63.2% of his passes, while tossing three touchdowns.
  • He also tacked on 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Prescott has thrown for 773 yards (257.7 per game) while completing 70.2% of his passes (80-of-114), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

