Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dak Prescott in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates throwing a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC East foes play in Week 18 when Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has thrown for 4,154 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes (389-of-569), with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year (259.6 per game).

He also adds 146 rushing yards (9.1 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Prescott has attempted 88 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Prescott's 235 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Eagles are 38.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Eagles.

The Eagles are conceding 229.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have given up 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Prescott had 226 yards while completing 63.2% of his passes, while tossing three touchdowns.

He also tacked on 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per carry without a touchdown.

In his last three games, Prescott has thrown for 773 yards (257.7 per game) while completing 70.2% of his passes (80-of-114), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He has tacked on 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive