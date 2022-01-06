Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Travis Kelce in his Week 18 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Travis Kelce has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has 88 receptions (on 129 targets) for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 68.2 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 20.4% (129 total) of his team's 631 passing attempts this season.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Denver

Kelce has averaged 84.6 receiving yards per game over his 11 career matchups against the Broncos, 11.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In 11 matchups with the Broncos, Kelce has had a touchdown catch five times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The Broncos have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 226.9 yards per game through the air.

The Broncos have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Kelce reeled in five passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.

Kelce has caught 15 passes on 20 targets for 216 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 72.0 yards during his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

