Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Travis Kelce in his Week 18 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Kelce has 88 receptions (on 129 targets) for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 68.2 yards per game.
  • Kelce has been the target of 20.4% (129 total) of his team's 631 passing attempts this season.
  • Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Kelce has averaged 84.6 receiving yards per game over his 11 career matchups against the Broncos, 11.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In 11 matchups with the Broncos, Kelce has had a touchdown catch five times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 226.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Broncos have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Kelce reeled in five passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
  • Kelce has caught 15 passes on 20 targets for 216 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 72.0 yards during his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

