Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Courtland Sutton in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

There will be player prop betting options available for Courtland Sutton ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Sutton's Denver Broncos (7-9) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton's team-high 763 receiving yards (47.7 per game) have come on 57 catches (95 targets) including two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 18.4% (95 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.

Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his five matchups against the Chiefs, Sutton's 62 receiving yards average is 17.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (44.5).

Sutton, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.0 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Sutton caught three passes for 60 yards (20 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.

Sutton's nine receptions (on 17 targets) have netted him 105 yards (35.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

