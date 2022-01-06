ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Melvin Gordon III in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Melvin Gordon III for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West opponents square off in Week 18 when Gordon's Denver Broncos (7-9) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • So far this year Gordon has run for 808 yards on 191 carries (50.5 ypg), with seven rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 27 passes for 207 yards (12.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 191, or 44.7%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Gordon's 59.2 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups against the Chiefs are 7.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Gordon, in 10 matchups versus the Chiefs, has run for a TD five times (including multiple scores in one game).
  • Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • Conceding 113.0 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 17th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Gordon and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Gordon rushed 10 times for 43 yards (4.3 yards per carry).
  • He added 29 yards on three receptions.
  • In his last three games, Gordon has taken 32 carries for 92 yards (30.7 per game).
  • He's also added five receptions for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

