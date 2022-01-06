ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkUnr_0ddzOYDi00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Javonte Williams in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with teammates after making a touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Javonte Williams has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. Williams' Denver Broncos (7-9) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Williams has 191 attempts for a team-high 857 rushing yards (53.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He also has 298 receiving yards (18.6 per game) on 41 catches, with three TDs.
  • He has handled 191, or 44.7%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Williams has notched 102 rushing yards in his lone career matchup, 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chiefs.
  • Conceding 113.0 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 17th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Chiefs have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chargers, Williams racked up 30 yards on 14 carries.
  • Williams has 114 yards on 36 carries (38.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football Fans Are Not Happy With Chiefs Handling Of Tyreek Hill

Prior to kickoff in the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on Saturday, Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly injured his heel in pregame warmups. In the first quarter, the speedy wideout went into the locker room but came back and saw limited action. However, Chiefs fans (and NFL fans for that matter) aren’t happy that Hill’s seeing any action at all.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
FanSided

Current and former Chiefs react to Antonio Brown news

Some current and former Kansas City Chiefs reacted to the Antonio Brown news just like all football fans, but perhaps with a bit more caution. Brown stormed off the field in the second half of the Buccaneers eventual win over the New York Jets. At the time, Tampa was losing at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Vic Fangio News

The Denver Broncos will wrap up their season on Saturday afternoon with an AFC West bout against the Chiefs. By Sunday afternoon, they could be on the hunt for a new head coach. That’s right. Vic Fangio’s future is in jeopardy following the Broncos’ 7-9 showing so far this season,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Chargers#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Espn#Afc West
lineups.com

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Player Props (1/8/21)

The Chiefs and Broncos meet in a divisional rematch in Week 18 as Kansas City will look to extend a 12-game winning streak against Denver. With injuries on both sides of the ball and questionable motivation levels in this game, handicapping player props is extremely difficult. However, I believe I have found some decent values for this game you can exploit. You can use the player prop search tool below to compare odds from different sportsbooks in your betting market.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Might Be Getting Fired On Sunday

It’s the final day of the NFL’s 2021 regular season, which means it might be time for a head coach firing or two. The Denver Broncos wrapped up their season on Saturday, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final game of their regular season. Denver finished...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
FanSided

3 Vikings free agents that could follow Mike Zimmer if he’s fired

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting ready to move on from Mike Zimmer in 2022. If they do, which free agents could follow him elsewhere?. Could the Minnesota Vikings be moving on from Mike Zimmer in the coming days? That remains to be seen, but Zimmer has been the Vikings’ head coach since 2014. He’s been there through some of the franchise’s best seasons but in the NFL, the ultimate goal is exactly that.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy