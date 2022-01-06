Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Javonte Williams in his Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with teammates after making a touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Javonte Williams has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. Williams' Denver Broncos (7-9) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 191 attempts for a team-high 857 rushing yards (53.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

He also has 298 receiving yards (18.6 per game) on 41 catches, with three TDs.

He has handled 191, or 44.7%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Williams has notched 102 rushing yards in his lone career matchup, 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chiefs.

Conceding 113.0 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 17th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Chiefs have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chargers, Williams racked up 30 yards on 14 carries.

Williams has 114 yards on 36 carries (38.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

Williams' Denver Teammates

