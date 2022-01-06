ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ezekiel Elliott in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Ezekiel Elliott, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Elliott has rushed for a team-leading 915 yards on 219 carries (57.2 yards per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 46 catches for 284 yards (17.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 441 times this season, and he's carried 219 of those attempts (49.7%).
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.4% of the time while running the ball 41.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Elliott has averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups, 41.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Elliott, in nine matchups against the Eagles, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are seventh in the league, conceding 103.9 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cardinals last week, Elliott rushed nine times for 16 yards.
  • Elliott also put up 14 yards on one reception.
  • Elliott has run for 105 yards on 34 carries (35.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He's also averaged 13.0 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 39 yards and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

