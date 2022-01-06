Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ezekiel Elliott in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Ezekiel Elliott, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has rushed for a team-leading 915 yards on 219 carries (57.2 yards per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 46 catches for 284 yards (17.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 441 times this season, and he's carried 219 of those attempts (49.7%).

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.4% of the time while running the ball 41.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Elliott has averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups, 41.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Elliott, in nine matchups against the Eagles, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).

In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are seventh in the league, conceding 103.9 yards per game.

The Cowboys are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Elliott rushed nine times for 16 yards.

Elliott also put up 14 yards on one reception.

Elliott has run for 105 yards on 34 carries (35.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three games.

He's also averaged 13.0 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 39 yards and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

