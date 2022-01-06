Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Quez Watkins in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reacts in front of New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) after a 39 yard reception during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Quez Watkins has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Watkins' Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Watkins has caught 38 passes on 55 targets for 563 yards, averaging 35.2 yards per game.

Watkins has been the target of 55 of his team's 460 passing attempts this season, or 12.0% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Watkins has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Watkins is averaging 34.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Cowboys, 1.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (32.5).

Watkins, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 259.9 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Watkins put together a 15-yard performance against the Football Team last week on two catches while being targeted four times.

During his last three games, Watkins has totaled 72 yards on seven catches, averaging 24.0 yards per game on nine targets.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive