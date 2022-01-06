ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Quez Watkins in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reacts in front of New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) after a 39 yard reception during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Quez Watkins has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Watkins' Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Watkins has caught 38 passes on 55 targets for 563 yards, averaging 35.2 yards per game.
  • Watkins has been the target of 55 of his team's 460 passing attempts this season, or 12.0% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Watkins has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Watkins is averaging 34.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Cowboys, 1.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (32.5).
  • Watkins, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 259.9 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Watkins put together a 15-yard performance against the Football Team last week on two catches while being targeted four times.
  • During his last three games, Watkins has totaled 72 yards on seven catches, averaging 24.0 yards per game on nine targets.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

